NAFDAC Destroys Tramadol Tablets Worth N91m In Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday disclosed that it destroyed 491,000 tablets of tramadol worth N91 million in Kano state.

The destruction of the drugs which was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kano/Jigawa Area Command, was witnessed by the NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the Director, Investigation and Enforcement, Dr. Martins Iluyomade.

Speaking at the occasion, Adeyeye thanked the NCS for successfully intercepting the consignment and handing it over to NAFDAC.

She said it was in line with international best practices for the destruction of pharmaceutical products, the agency invited journalists to witness the destruction exercise using an incinerator.

The NAFDAC DG said the operation demonstrates excellent inter-agency collaboration and strategic partnership aimed at strengthening control measures and curbing the menace of illicit drug trade.

Adeyeye reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of all Nigerians, urging anyone with information on those perpetrating such acts to report to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.

The destruction that took place at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital was witnessed by the NAFDAC Kano Zonal Coordinator, Kasim Ibrahim, and a representative of the AKTH Chief Medical Director.

“We are pleased to have you witness this important exercise today. On May 28th, 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command, headed by Comptroller Abubakar Zurmi, successfully intercepted and handed over 491 rolls containing 10 x 10 x 10 tablets each, equivalent to 491,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg.

“The NCS intercepted this consignment when unscrupulous elements attempted to smuggle it into Nigeria. The culprits abandoned the consignment when overwhelmed by NCS operatives.

“According to the NCS, the duty value of this consignment would have been N91 million.

“We remain committed to strengthening this partnership, in line with our national action plan and memorandum of understanding between the two foremost agencies of government,” she said.