NAFDAC Destroys N1tn Worth Of Fake Drugs In Anambra

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday destroyed counterfeit, substandard, and fake drugs worth over N1 trillion in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Among the destroyed items were banned pharmaceuticals, including Analgin, Tramadol, and pediatric drugs, which were either stored in prohibited areas or outlawed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The seized drugs were a result of the recent raid and closure of the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market and the Aba Drug Market in Abia State.

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC’s Director General, Christian Adeyeye, represented by the South East Zonal Director, Martin Iluyomade, explained that the crackdown was in response to public concerns over the dangers of fake and substandard drugs in the region.

“The closure and raid of the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market and the Aba Drug Market were necessary due to public complaints about the harmful effects of counterfeit drugs in the South East,” Iluyomade said.

“Many of these drugs, including Analgin and certain pediatric medications, are banned and were stored in prohibited locations, violating WHO regulations.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that only safe and properly regulated medicines are available for public consumption.”

He further disclosed that the destroyed drugs, transported in a 140-foot truck, were improperly stored in market conditions that did not meet required safety standards.

“The volume of drugs recovered from these two markets is alarming and poses a significant threat to public health and security. Many of them are narcotic substances often linked to criminal activities,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Mike Ozoemena, commended NAFDAC’s efforts, noting that Governor Charles Soludo has been actively supporting the agency’s crackdown on fake drugs.

“Governor Soludo personally visited the affected market to assess the situation and ensure the safety of our people.

“This initiative is crucial in tackling criminal activities in the state, as many of these narcotic drugs contribute to rising insecurity,” Ozoemena stated.

He assured that the Anambra State Government would continue to collaborate with NAFDAC to eliminate the circulation of fake and substandard drugs in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

