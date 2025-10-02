NAFDAC Destroys N15bn Worth Of Counterfeit, Banned Drugs In Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday began the destruction of counterfeit, expired, banned, and unwholesome pharmaceutical products and consumables valued at over ₦15 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The exercise, held at the Moniya dumpsite, was witnessed by top security agencies and regulatory bodies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Association of Community Pharmacists, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr. Martins Iluyomade, said the move was part of NAFDAC’s renewed efforts to rid the country of dangerous and substandard products.

The products destroyed included Analgin, Cocodamol, codeine cough syrups, tramadol, oxytocin, falsified vaccines, and other unregistered or counterfeit medicines, with an estimated street value of ₦15 billion.

Prof. Adeyeye disclosed that recent enforcement operations intercepted a consignment disguised as diclofenac, which was found to be anti-malaria drugs worth millions of naira. She also cited raids on illegal cosmetic factories within a military barracks in Lagos, and seizures of contraband nationwide.

She commended the Nigeria Customs Service for handing over 25 containers of pharmaceutical products, including tramadol, artesunate injection, codeine-based syrups, and prohibited frozen chicken, all of which were destroyed at the site.

“We are resolutely committed to ensuring that food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water, and beverages consumed in Nigeria are safe, wholesome, and effective. The destruction of these products eliminates the risk of their re-entry into circulation,” she stated.

Prof. Adeyeye urged Nigerians, especially community leaders, health practitioners, religious leaders, and the media, to intensify public enlightenment on the dangers of patronizing quacks and unauthorized medicine vendors.

Also speaking, NAFDAC Oyo State Director, Mr. Samuel Adeyemi, reiterated the agency’s zero tolerance for substandard and unregulated products, urging the public to report suspicious activities.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.