NAFDAC Destroys N15bn Fake, Expired Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed unwholesome, substandard, falsified, and expired products worth N15 billion at Moniya dumpsite in Ibadan.

Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement Martins Iluyomade, said the action aimed to eliminate the risk of such dangerous products re-entering the Nigerian market and harming public health.

Adeyeye said the destroyed items included counterfeit, expired, controlled, unregistered, and banned medicines and medical products.

According to her, other destroyed products were Analgin, Co-codamol, codeine-containing cough syrups, Tramadol, Oxytocin, and various expired vaccines, all of which posed significant health risks if consumed or circulated. She said: “NAFDAC also discovered and confiscated a wide range of illegally manufactured cosmetics and packaging materials during a raid on a military barracks in Lagos.”