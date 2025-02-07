Share

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday destroyed fake, expired, and substandard medical products worth ₦4.7 billion in Rivers State.

The destruction exercise, took place at the Rivers State Waste Management Authority (RIWAMA) Dumpsite in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The process of collating contraband drugs and other unwholesome health materials is part of efforts to rid the South-South region of harmful and falsified medical products.

Speaking at the event, the South-South Director of NAFDAC, Chukwuemeka Oligbu, who represented the Director-General, highlighted the agency’s commitment to ensuring public safety.

Oligbu urged the public to report suspicious pharmaceutical activities and unsafe products to the agency, emphasizing the need for collaboration between NAFDAC and stakeholders, including pharmacists, law enforcement agencies, and industry players

“The products being destroyed during this exercise are made up of Substandard and falsified medical products, unwholesome processed food products and food additives, unsafe cosmetics, counterfeits, and other expired NAFDAC regulated products seized by the agency from manufacturers, importers, and distributors.

“Also, up for destruction today are damaged and expired products voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Association of Community Pharmacists (ACPN), and trade unions, to the agency,” he noted.

