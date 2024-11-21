NAFDAC Destroys Fake Alcohol Packaging Centers In Lagos

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday said it has dismantled fake alcohol packaging centres and seized items worth ₦2 billion at Article Market, Abule-Osun, Lagos State.

Speaking via its official X handle, the agency said over 50,000 fake branded labels and packaging materials used to produce unauthorized and dangerous alcoholic beverages were seized and destroyed.

According to the agency, the raid is a significant step towards protecting public health and safety.

However, NAFDAC urged consumers to remain vigilant by purchasing alcoholic beverages only from trusted vendors and reporting any suspicious activities.

