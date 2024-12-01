NAFDAC Denies Involvement In Viral Sachet Water Destruction

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted claims regarding its involvement in a viral video showing individuals destroying sachet water packs at factories and on buses.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, NAFDAC clarified that the individuals seen in the video are not its officials nor part of its Investigation and Enforcement team.

The agency also described the act of stopping vehicles to destroy products as “unprofessional” and inconsistent with its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

This response directly counters an earlier statement by Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who had attributed the enforcement activity to NAFDAC.

Wahab had stated that the destruction of sachet water was part of NAFDAC’s efforts to target non-compliant products in the interest of public health and safety.

NAFDAC urged the public to disregard misinformation and follow its official social media platforms for accurate updates on its enforcement activities.

