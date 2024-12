Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said Eziukwu Market, also known as Cemetery Market, Aba, Abia State, is a centre for fake and substandard product production and distrbution.

The raid uncovered an alarming range of fake and adulterated products, including wines, whiskey, yogurt, carbon ated drinks, chips, dry gin and other beverages.

