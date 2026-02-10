NAFDAC Debunks Claim On Ban Of Amoxicillin In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has debunked a video circulating on social media alleging that the Agency secretly banned the sale and use of Amoxicillin in the country.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday said the claim was false and devoid of any factual basis of banning Amoxicillin either secretly or openly. Adeyeye said as a responsible regulatory authority, the agency publicly notified Nigerians of any regulatory actions through official channels.

She said: “NAFDAC alerts the public through its Recalls, Safety Alerts, Blacklists, and other safety notices of any substandard, falsified, or affected products requiring regulatory action. “These safety communications clearly outline the specific product names, batch numbers, manufacturers, and the necessary measures to be taken.

“They provide critical information that may impact treatment and diagnostic decisions for healthcare providers and patients. “Blacklisting, where applicable, involves prohibiting specific companies from the sale, distribution, or use of their products due to safety concerns, regulatory violations, or unethical practices.”