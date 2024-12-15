NAFDAC Debunks Approval Of Lung-Cleansing Herbal Tea’ For Smokers

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has debunked claims that it approved a long-cleansing herbal tea for smokers.

Dismissing the claim in a statement issued on Saturday, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the product, identified as Lungitox (smokers pride) was rejected during registration.

On why the product was rejected the statement stated it was due to the unsubstantiated and dangerous claim that smoking could be made “healthy” by consuming the product.

The statement read, “The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a misleading video circulating on social media, alleging that NAFDAC approved the registration of a herbal product claiming that “smoking is healthy” when used with their product.

“NAFDAC wishes to categorically state that this claim is false and completely unfounded. The product in question, Lung Detox Tea or Lungitox (Smokers Pride) or any similar product NOT registered by NAFDAC.

“The unscrupulous individual behind this product had applied for registration, but the application was outrightly rejected due to the unsubstantiated and dangerous claim that smoking could be made “healthy” by consuming the product.

“NAFDAC remains steadfast in its mandate to protect public health and ensure that only safe, effective, and scientifically substantiated products are approved.

“We condemn any attempt to mislead or endanger the public with false claims. The public is advised to disregard this video and report any suspicious claims or products to the Agency through our official channels.”

