NAFDAC, Customs Sign MoU To Deepens Partnership Against Illicit Medicine, Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen the partnership between both agencies in tackling the problem of illicit food, medicines and products in the country.

Both agencies noted that the “historic working document” would further enhance the exchange of intelligence and information sharing, streamline modes of operations, and provide infrastructural and logistics support.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye who spoke at the signing ceremony, highlighted the significance of the signing of a MoU with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the country, West Africa and Africa at large.

She said “this collaboration is important because we consume at least two of the NAFDAC’s regulated products if not everyday at least for one, that is food but for medicine, maybe once in a while, and the healthcare products which include the soap that we use on a daily basis”.

“So, this collaboration is for you and I to ensure that the food, the drugs, and the healthcare products that we take are of quality.”

Prof. Adeyeye while emphasizing that the MoU would ensure illicit medicines were not available in the market for children to consume and become mad, added that it would also ensure national security because “The chemicals that we approve can be used to make explosives.

This ceremony today is of national importance, as we have ghost companies that are not on our list that bring goods into the country. This will be the beginning of the end of such.”

The Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirmed his commitment and dedication to collaborate with NAFDAC to address the problem of illicit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria, and stressed the need for the two Agencies to collaborate actively to effectively discharge their respective mandates for the good and safety of the citizens.

“We have a mandate in Nigeria Customs Service which includes but not limited to the issue of national security, public health and public safety.”

The Comptroller General directed his Officers and Men to key into the framework of the signed MoU to share intelligence with NAFDAC to ensure the safety of Nigerian children and a drug-free country.

