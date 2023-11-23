NAFDAC Confiscates Expired Pharmaceuticals Worth N15m In Jos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday seized expired pharmaceutical products worth N15 million from a pharmacy in Jos, Plateau State.

This is has the Agency also confiscated unregistered alcoholic beverages worth more than N30 million from shops in Jos and in the nearby Bukuru metropolis of the state.

The Director of the North Central Zone, NAFDAC, Mr Shaba Mohammed who disclosed this said the agency had earlier received reports that the pharmacy sold expired drugs.

According to him, the pharmacy tampers with expiry date markings on pharmaceuticals to revalidate their shelf lives.

Mohammed explained that during NAFDAC’s raid, it found a room in the pharmacy packed full of drugs with their expiry dates cleaned off, awaiting the imprint of new dates.

“During the raid, we discovered that the pharmacy has a room where expired dates were cleaned off and the drugs revalidated.

“These pharmaceuticals consist of both oral and injectable,’’ he said.

He, however, said NAFDAC has closed down the pharmacy and has arrested the pharmacist who failed to produce his current licence of practice as a pharmacist and the current operational licence of the pharmacy itself.

Speaking further, Mohammed warned the general public against buying pharmaceuticals from unregistered pharmacies.

He added that complaints about drugs should be made promptly to the nearest NAFDAC office or through a call to their telephone number: 08033034666.

He also warned consumers of drinks and packaged foods to always look out for NAFDAC registration numbers on such products.

Mohammed assured that raids on pharmacies and shops in Plateau would continue until the state is rid of unwholesome products.