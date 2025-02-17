NAFDAC Clears 140 Tonnes Of Expired, Unregistered Drugs In Aba

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cleared 140 tonnes of expired and unregistered drugs from Aba to its office in Anambra State.

The Deputy Director in charge of Investigation and Enforcement, Federal Task force, South-South and SouthEast states, Omoyemi Babatunji, confirmed this at the weekend.

Babatunji said more than 178 drug samples drawn from the operation would be subjected to laboratory investigation.

He said the 140 tonnes of expired drugs were evacuated from a warehouse in Umummeje, Umuocheala in the Osisioma Local Government Area, which excludes products from the Ariaria International Market drug shops. Babatunji told journalists that two warehouses located on No. 269, Sam Mbakwe Road, formerly Faulk’s Road, Aba, filled with expired drugs had also been uncovered.

