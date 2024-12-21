NAFDAC Clamps Down On Counterfeit Rice Producers In Nasarawa

Share

On Friday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) shut down eight rice shops and a warehouse in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in a decisive operation against counterfeit rice production and distribution.

Over 1,600 bags of counterfeit rice, valued at approximately ₦5 billion, were seized during the raid, which extended to the Wuse and Garki markets in Abuja.

The operation was conducted under the directive of NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, aimed at safeguarding public health during the festive season.

According to reports, the counterfeiters repackaged substandard rice into branded bags, including popular names like Big Bull, Royal Stallion, and Tomato Aposo, intending to deceive unsuspecting consumers.

Additionally, empty branded rice bags were uncovered at the Karu facility, further implicating the culprits in a large-scale operation to distribute fake rice.

Mr. Kenneth Azikiwe, the NAFDAC Director in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, warned counterfeiters to desist from such illegal activities.

He emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring food safety.

Also, he confirmed that suspects apprehended during the raid would face prosecution, serving as a deterrent to others engaging in similar practices.

The operation is part of NAFDAC’s resolve to maintain food safety standards, especially during the festive period when demand for essential commodities like rice surges.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye reaffirmed the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for food fraud, urging consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.

