NAFDAC: Civil Society Groups Hold ‘Let The Poor Live’ Protest Over Ban On Sachet Alcohol

…calls for immediate sack of DG

No fewer than 100 civil society groups on Wednesday held what it described as a ‘Let The Poor Live’ protest in Abuja to challenge the ban on sachet and PET bottles of alcoholic drinks by the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Led by the Coalition Against Economic Saboteurs, the groups also called for the immediate sack of the NAFDAC DG, Prof. Moji Adeyeye for her anti-people policies.

The groups lamented that the new policy would further pile more problems on the Nigerian economy as it may lead to the eventual shutdown of the industries producing these products.

They further decried that Adeyeye is being used by multinationals to destroy small businesses in our local production and companies.

“Today, we address a matter of grave concern, the recent decision by the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojo Adeyeye, to ban the sale of beverages in small sachets.

“We view this policy as a direct assault on the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, a move that will not only put countless citizens out of work but also exacerbate the existing problems of insecurity and unemployment in our nation,” Comrade Kabir Matazu said on behalf of the groups.

“We strongly condemn this ill-thought-out policy, which seems disconnected from the realities faced by the ordinary Nigerian citizens.

‘NAFDAC leadership abandoned their core responsibility of focusing on issues that truly threaten the well-being of our people, such as the inflow of fake and substandard drugs, we find the Director General choosing to target a sector that provides employment for many Nigerians and serves the needs of millions of families.

“Professor Mojo Adeyeye’s tenure at NAFDAC has, regrettably, been marked by a series of disappointments and failures to deliver the desired results. Rather than ensuring the safety of our food and drugs, we have witnessed a surge in counterfeit beverages, creating a pervasive doubt about the authenticity of what our citizens consume.

Ben Omale also called on all stakeholders to unite against the leadership of Professor Mojo Adeyeye.

“We demand her immediate suspension from office by the President in order to avert further damage to our economy, job losses, and business closures. It is imperative that NAFDAC should be led by someone who prioritizes the real issues affecting our nation’s health and economic stability.”