NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Chemical Ripening Of Fruits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned fruit dealers against using chemicals to ripen fruits while urging consumers to be cautious.

Speking in Adamawa State on Thursday, the NAFDAC’s State Coordinator, Gonzuk Bedima said the chemical can cause cancer in any part of the body.

Bedima highlighted that the most commonly used chemical for ripening fruits, particularly bananas and orange was calcium carbide, which is mainly used in welding.

He noted that NAFDAC had previously sensitised the leadership of fruit sellers and plans to continue this campaign, especially with the approach of fasting season, when many people purchased fruits for their homes.

The coordinator also urged consumers to be vigilant and avoid buying fruits ripened with chemicals due to the health risks.

He explained that fruits treated with calcium carbide often appeared very ripe on the outside but were not ripened inside.

