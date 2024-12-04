Share

… Seizes N180m Worth Of Drinks

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered an illegal alcohol production factory in Oke Arin Market, Lagos Island, seizing counterfeit products worth over N180 million.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday on the Agency’s official X handle.

The statement reads, “NAFDAC has raided a makeshift factory in Oke Arin market, Lagos Island, following a complaint about the illegal production of alcoholic beverages.

“Three men were apprehended and various counterfeit alcoholic drinks, empty bottles, and packaging materials were seized,” the statement reads.

The agency urged the public to remain vigilant, particularly during the festive season when counterfeit goods are more likely to circulate. NAFDAC called on Nigerians to report any suspicious products or activities to the nearest office to ensure public safety.

“All suspects are currently in custody for further investigation. NAFDAC calls on the public to remain vigilant, especially during the festive season, and to report suspicious activities and products to the nearest NAFDAC office,” the agency said.

