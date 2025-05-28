NAFDAC Bursts Fake Drugs Factory In Delta

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has busted a fake drug factory in an uncompleted three storey building at Azagba Ogwashi in Aniocha LGA, Delta State.

The NAFDAC Director, South – East Zone, Dr Martins Iluyomade, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba yesterday, said that the agency would consider the op – tion of seizing any building used for illicit drug manufacturing and relabeling of expired drugs.

“I feel very sad for our country, and the kind of things that are playing out. “Only God knows how many people have died from consumption of the illicit drugs produced by these merchants who are looking for money at all cost.

“They are perpetrating these heinous crimes using all manner of avenue including inciting the public against what NAFDAC is doing. “They are even using their illgotten money after killing a lot of people.

Nigerians need to be very vigilant.” According to Iluyomade, the prime suspect, one Ekene Igwe, now at large is one of the major traders at Ogbo-Ogu at Bridge Head drug market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said the suspect and his wife, one Blessing Igwe had been together in this illicit drug business. “What these drug merchants have done since they knew that Ogbo- Ogu market is no longer safe for their illicit drug business, they have moved out to neighbouring places like Asaba in uncompleted buildings, relabeling injectable that expired far back seven years ago.

“This issue of illicit drug business has been on for several years, and there has not been any solution. This time, NAFDAC is coming forward with solution to make sure that Nigerians are safe, and we are able to safeguard the health of the public,” Iluyomade said.

While displaying the drugs, Mr Babatunji Omoyeni, Deputy Director, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement, Federal Taskforce, South-South and South-East, said the agency successfully tracked a drug shop at Ogbo-Ogu, where illicit drugs produced are sold to unsuspecting buyers.

According to Omoyeni, the seizures at the illicit drug factory included a big drum containing vials soaked in liquid substance and adulterated drugs.

“They are rebranding expired drugs including large quantity of chloroquine phosphate 322 mg/5ml, petazine injection 50mg/2ml, gentamycin injection 280mg/2ml and many other contraband injectable with new labelling.”

He said the agency recorded the breakthrough following a tip off from concerned members of the public.

