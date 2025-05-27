NAFDAC Bursts Fake Drug Factory In Delta

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a fake drug manufacturing factory operating out of a six-bedroom flat in Issele-Azagba, located in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The illegal facility was found to be producing counterfeit injectable drugs, including Gentamycin, Prometycine, and several other unidentified substances.

NAFDAC’s Director for the South-East Zone, Martins A. Iluyomade, led the operation alongside his Deputy, Pharm. Babatunji Omoyeni, who oversees the Investigation and Enforcement/Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs.

The duo paraded exhibits worth over ₦5 million recovered from the suspects during a press briefing in Asaba on Tuesday.

Dr. Iluyomade expressed concern over the alarming discovery, revealing that the perpetrators were altering expiry dates on drugs that had expired as far back as 2018, replacing them with new dates before distributing them to Ogwuagu Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, where unsuspecting retailers would purchase and resell the fake drugs to the public.

He described the operation as a major breakthrough in NAFDAC’s ongoing war against counterfeit and substandard medicines.

