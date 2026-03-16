NAFDAC Boss Urges Greater Investment In Women, Children

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has appealed for increased investment in the well-being of women and children to build a healthier Nigeria.

Adeyeye made the appeal during the agency’s 2026 International Women’s Day celebration in Abuja, themed “Give to Gain,” organised to recognise the contributions of NAFDAC staff, particularly women.

A statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja by NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant, Olusayo Akintola, said the event celebrated staff dedication and contributions to public health.

The event brought together NAFDAC staff and stakeholders to reflect on the role of women in strengthening healthcare systems and improving community well-being across the country.