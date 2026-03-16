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March 16, 2026
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NAFDAC Boss Urges Greater Investment In Women, Children

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has appealed for increased investment in the well-being of women and children to build a healthier Nigeria.

Adeyeye made the appeal during the agency’s 2026 International Women’s Day celebration in Abuja, themed “Give to Gain,” organised to recognise the contributions of NAFDAC staff, particularly women.

A statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja by NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant, Olusayo Akintola, said the event celebrated staff dedication and contributions to public health.

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The event brought together NAFDAC staff and stakeholders to reflect on the role of women in strengthening healthcare systems and improving community well-being across the country.

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