NAFDAC Blacklists Indian Firm Over Importation Of Hard Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday said it blacklisted an Indian firm, Aveo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, over alleged production and importation of dangerous opioid combinations in West Africa, including Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency accused the Indian company of producing and distributing Tafrodol and Royal 225 drugs containing a harmful mix of Tapentadol, an opioid, and Carisoprodol, a banned muscle relaxant.

NAFDAC stated that the substances pose severe health risks, including respiratory failure, seizures, overdose, and death.

The agency noted that an investigation conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) exposed how packets of these drugs, branded with the Aveo Pharmaceuticals logo, have been found on the streets of Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has officially blacklisted Aveo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, an Indian company implicated in the illegal production and exportation of highly dangerous opioid combinations into West Africa, including Nigeria.

“Further evidence confirmed that Aveo Pharmaceuticals is also involved in the illegal exportation of high-dose Tramadol above 100mg, a strength not registered or approved by NAFDAC.

“Undercover footage captured Vinod Sharma admitting to the mass distribution of these opioids for abuse as street drugs across West Africa.

“Given the severity of these findings, NAFDAC has taken decisive action to blacklist Aveo Pharmaceuticals and block any future registration of its products in Nigeria.” the agency stated.

