NAFDAC Begins Full Enforcement Of Sachet Alcohol Ban, Says No Company shut

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed its enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small plastic or glass bottles below 200 millilitres.

In a press release issued on January 28 and signed by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, the agency said no alcohol-producing company has been closed as a result of ongoing NAFDAC enforcement on the ban on sachet alcohol.

Adeyeye also clarified that the enforcement follows a recent directive of the Nigerian Senate and is backed by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to NAFDAC, the move is aimed at addressing the growing public health crisis caused by the widespread availability of high-alcohol-content drinks in small, easily concealable, and affordable packaging.

The Agency noted that the proliferation of sachet alcohol has fuelled misuse, addiction, and a range of social problems, including domestic violence, road traffic accidents, school dropouts, and other social vices.

“These products are cheap, easy to hide, and widely accessible, making them particularly dangerous for children, adolescents, and young adults,” the statement said.

NAFDAC added that placing labels such as “not for children” on sachets has proven ineffective in Nigeria’s social context, as many parents are unaware that their children consume alcohol concealed in small packs.

The Agency recalled that manufacturers were not caught unprepared, having enjoyed a six-year moratorium to adjust. In December 2018, NAFDAC, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with industry associations to phase out sachet and small-volume alcohol packaging by January 31, 2024.

This deadline was later extended to December 2025 to allow companies exhaust existing stock and reconfigure production lines.

NAFDAC emphasised that the ban aligns with Nigeria’s obligations under the World Health Assembly Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol, to which the country has been a signatory since 2010.

Prof. Adeyeye stressed that the policy is not intended to punish manufacturers. “This ban is not punitive; it is protective. It is aimed at safeguarding the health and future of our children and youth,” she said, adding that “the health of a nation is its true wealth.”

She reiterated that only alcohol in sachets and small containers below 200ml is affected, while larger pack sizes remain approved. NAFDAC also assured that it will continue working with relevant agencies to raise awareness on the dangers of alcohol misuse and ensure compliance nationwide.