NAFDAC Ban On Sachet Alcohol To Cost Economy ₦800bn Investment, 5.5m Job Losses – MAN, DIBAN

…Appeals to President Tinubu to intervene in the matter to avoid firms’ exodus

Another round of mass protest greeted the decision of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) decision to ban manufacturing and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets, especially spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml, with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), saying Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to lose about N800 billion investment and over 5.5 million direct and indirect workforce, if the ban is not reversed urgently.

They also disclosed that the NAFDAC ban would damage local manufacturing significantly which could negatively affect the economy, as well as the social well-being of the people of Nigeria.

These were their assertions during a joint press conference on the ban held at MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday.

Speaking at the event, they explained that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu is urgently needed in the matter, saying that President Tinubu should call to order and prevail on NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye to reverse the ban, and also save 5.5 million direct and indirect persons currently earning their livelihood from the business.

Specifically, they pointed out that the country’s economy does not have the shock absorber to suffer a further economic quagmire, especially in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco sector, which is a key arm of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Precisely, the joint associations debunked the statement credited to the NAFDAC’s director general, that the ban on the spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml, was universal and consensual agreed jointly, saying that NAFDAC lied as the ban was inhuman and likely to throw many workers into the job market in the first quarter of 2024.

They, however, cleared the air that they are not in any way fighting NAFDAC, noting they needed to reach a common ground which would address both the health of the underage and that of the business concerns in the wine and spirits sector.

The Executive Secretary DIBAN, Sir John Ichue said the investors in this sector had invested over ₦800 billion into the business and “there are 5.5 million direct and indirect jobs that may also be in jeopardy if the ban by NAFDAC is allowed to stay.”

He said some of the money invested in the sector by the investors is borrowed from banks, adding that many of them have procured raw materials that would last them for the next four to five years.

Sir Ichue said more than 25 companies in the wines and spirits sector in the country may be forced to close shop if the President did not intervene in reversing the ban.

On his part, the Chairman of DIBAN, Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe, who is also the CEO of Intercontinental Distillers, said the association had always preached responsible drinking and had mounted media campaigns on radio and TV kicking against underage taking alcoholic beverages in sachets.

He noted that the association is on the same page with NAFDAC, stating that the same objective could be achieved through access control rather than an outright ban.

He noted that through an access control mechanism, “the underage will be safeguarded, businesses will remain and our members and suppliers in the value chains in the sector will retain their jobs.

“I also called on the President to intervene immediately, otherwise many jobs are on the line. Some of us the investors have invested heavily in the sector.”

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir warned that the ban will certainly lead to black market or bootlegging, influx and proliferation of fake and adulterated products.

He explained that the manufacturing association was not satisfied with NAFDAC’s defence on the reason that motivated it to impose the recent ban on spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml.