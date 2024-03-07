NAFDAC Ban: Danger in Excessive Alcohol Comsumption, Safe Limit

Since the House of Representatives Committee on National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ordered the suspension of the ban imposed by NAFDAC on the sale of spirits and alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles pending the outcome of its investigation on the matter, the series of protests that rocked urban centres in Nigeria, have been quelled. While the House of Representatives Committee investigation is being awaited, it is presently business as usual with regard to consumption of alcoholic spirit whether in normal sized bottles or in sachets and PET bottles.

Recall that NAFDAC in January 2022 stopped the registration of alcoholic beverages in sachet and small volume PET and Glass bottles below 200ml. According to the Agency, this decision was based on the recommendation of a high powered committee of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and NAFDAC on one hand, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Industry represented by the Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), in December 2018. As commitment to the decision reached at the end of this Commit- tee meeting, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume agreed to reduce the production by five per cent with effect from January 3, 2022 while ensuring the product is completely phased out in the country by January 31, 2024.

As Nigerians however await the outcome of the planned investigations, experts have been commenting on the impact of alcohol on health. According to a Professor of Community Medicine and Consultant Public Health Physician, Bayo Onajole, what the public needs to know is that there is danger in excessive alcohol consumption, how it affects health and particularly how it affects the liver. These are the issues which we should put emphasis on irrespective of the mode of accessory. “If you say no sachet alcohol, for instance how do you stop the people that measure alcohol in cups or tumblers? They are still taking alcohol and it is affecting their health. “Alcohol can damage the liver, kidney, lead to high blood pressure and so many other things,” said Onajole who is an epidemiologist.

According to information sourced from the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are some people who should not drink any alcohol. They include those who are younger than age 21; pregnant or may be pregnant; and those driving, planning to drive, or participating in other activities requiring skill, coordination, and alertness. Others that should not consume alcohol are persons taking certain prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medications that can interact with alcohol; persons suffering from certain medical conditions; and those recov- ering from alcoholism or are unable to control the amount they drink. Those that should not consume alcohol, going by the CDC is also in line with the activities of NAFDAC.

NAFDAC did not ban alcohol production in bigger bottles, but it banned alcohol in containers or packing that a child can easily conceal, that is, sachet or PET bottles less than 200ml The alcoholic content in sachet or PET bottles less than 200ml is 30 per cent. Beer has 4-8 per cent alcohol. Nigeria was one of the 193 Member States of WHO that reached an his- torical consensus on a global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol by adopting resolution WHA63.13 at the 63rd session of the World Health Assembly, held in Geneva in 2010.

Short-term health risks

Excessive alcohol use has immediate effects that increase the risk of many harmful health conditions. These are most often the result of binge drinking and include the fol- lowing injuries, such as motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings, and burns; violence, including homicide, suicide, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence; alcohol poisoning, a medical emergency that results from high blood alcohol levels; risky sexual behaviours, including unprotected sex or sex with multiple partners. These behaviours can result in unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including HIV; and miscarriage as well as stillbirth or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) among pregnant women.

Long-term health risks

On long-term health risks, over time, excessive alcohol use can lead to the development of chronic dis- eases and other serious problems including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems; cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum; weakening of the immune system, in- creasing the chances of getting sick; and learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance. Other long-term health risks that excessive alcohol consumption poses to consumers are mental health problems, including depression and anxiety; social problems, including family problems, job-related problems, and unemployment; and alcohol use dis- orders, or alcohol dependence.