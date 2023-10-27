NAFDAC Apprehends 66 Drug Peddlers In 10 Months

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday said it has arrested at least 66 drug peddlers across the country.

The agency made this known by its Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye during the disposal of counterfeit and expired products in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The NAFDAC DG who was duly represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Francis Ononiwu said a cumulative total of 66 individuals were apprehended during 50 separate raids carried out across the country since January 2023.

According to her, antimalarials, codeine, cough syrups, aphrodisiacs, tramadol capsules, analgesics, and antibiotics worth N8 million were seized from people who hawked drugs on the street.

She recalled NAFDAC’s arrest of a suspect, Sunday Chibuike, who produced and sold unregistered alcoholic beverages.

She further noted that the suspect was producing alcoholic beverages infused with substances believed to be cannabis sativa and other potentially harmful components.

The alcoholic drink, Adeyeye disclosed, was packaged and sold as Japata Bitters in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The NAFDAC DG encouraged Nigerians to refrain from engaging with drug peddlers and to instead support registered medicine stores to avoid the adverse consequences associated with unregistered drugs.