NAFDAC Alone Can Enforce Sachet Alcohol Ban, Health Ministry Tells Court

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has told the Federal High Court that only the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has the legal authority to enforce the nationwide ban on alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets, PET bottles, and glass containers below 200 millilitres.

In a counter-affidavit filed on February 23, 2026, the ministry said it does not interfere with or control NAFDAC’s enforcement decisions, stressing that it is “not an enforcement arm of the Federal Government.”

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is a statutory agency established under the NAFDAC Act with clearly defined regulatory and enforcement powers over food, drugs, and related products, including alcoholic beverages,” the ministry stated in the court documents.

The ministry, through its counsel, Jumoke Motilayo Falaye, further argued that it lacks the legal competence to direct, restrain, or halt NAFDAC from carrying out its statutory mandate.

It added that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare “has not granted any further extension of the moratorium on the enforcement of existing regulations,” including the sachet alcohol ban.

According to the affidavit, NAFDAC derives its enforcement powers from Sections 5 and 30 of the NAFDAC Act and other applicable regulations.

“All decisions relating to enforcement fall squarely within the agency’s jurisdiction,” the ministry said, dismissing allegations of ministerial interference as “speculative and unsupported by evidence.”

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/2568/25, was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Minister of Health and Social Welfare as first defendant, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, representing the Federal Government and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as second defendant.

SERAP, through its counsel, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo (SAN) and other lawyers from Tayo Oyetibo LP, is seeking a declaration that the sachet alcohol ban is a valid regulation under the NAFDAC Act, and that the minister lacks the legal authority to grant or extend any moratorium on its enforcement.

The group is also urging the court to affirm that federal authorities must not interfere with NAFDAC’s enforcement responsibilities and must ensure the nationwide implementation of the prohibition.

Specifically, SERAP is asking for “an injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from extending any moratorium on the prohibition,” as well as “a perpetual injunction preventing any directive capable of hindering NAFDAC from enforcing the ban in line with its statutory duties.”

In its originating summons dated December 15, 2025, SERAP argued that the continued delay in enforcing the ban violates existing health and regulatory laws, as well as prior agreements supporting a nationwide prohibition of sachet alcohol.

The organisation maintained that sachet alcohol, often inexpensive, highly potent, and widely accessible, “has contributed significantly to rising alcohol abuse, particularly among young people and low-income communities,” warning that failure to enforce the ban undermines public health protections.