NAFDAC Alerts Public On Fake Combiart Tablets In Nigeria

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a red alert to Nigerians against the circulation of fake Combiart Dispersible Tablets 20/120mg in Nigeria.

The fake product, allegedly manufactured by Strides Arcolab Limited in India, was uncovered during surveillance activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers State.

Laboratory tests conducted by NAFDAC revealed that the fake tablets contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rendering them ineffective for their intended use.

Further investigations uncovered inconsistencies in the product’s date markings, with two separate manufacturing and expiry dates displayed

READ ALSO:

According to NAFDAC, the product’s license has expired, and the NAFDAC registration number printed on the counterfeit tablets is incorrect.

This further confirms the product’s illegitimacy.

Details of the counterfeit product include the following: Brand Name: Combiart Dispersible Tablet 20/120mg, Generic Name: Artemether + Lumefantrine 20/120mg, Batch Number: 7225119, Manufacturing Dates: June 2023 and February 2023, Expiry Dates: May 2026 and June 2026, and Manufacturer’s Address: Strides Arcolab Limited, Bangalore, India.

NAFDAC is urging healthcare professionals and consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Reports can also be made by calling the toll-free line 0800-162-3322 or emailing sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

This alert emphasizes NAFDAC’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of medical products in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: