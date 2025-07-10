The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public on the recall of multivitamin supplements due to risk of serious injury or death from poisoning.

These brands of vitamins, known as CINCINNATI (WKRC), sold nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target, are being recalled due to “risk of serious injury or death” from poisoning, especially for children.

To this end, NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the CINCINNATI (WKRC) products within the zones and states.

According to a recall report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 60,000 units of iHerb/California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Multivitamins that were recalled are: Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivi -tamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin.

According to the statement, the authorities discovered that the packages lack child-resistant packaging, which poses a risk of fatal poisoning if young children swallow the contents.