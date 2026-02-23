NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Suspected Revalidated SMA Gold Formula

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has alerted the public about a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula (900 grams) being sold in Kaduna State.

NAFDAC on its official X handle yesterday said the suspected product was found with altered expiry dates and linked to infant gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant following consumption.

The agency disclosed that the four‑month‑old infant’s diarrhoea case points to possible product deterioration, risking acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance in infants.

Others are malnutrition due to compromised nutritional content, secondary infections in immunocompromised infants and fatal outcomes in severe cases if contaminated with pathogenic bacteria.

According to the agency, a physical examination of the complaint product sample revealed clear indicators of date marking alteration.