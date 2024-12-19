NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Sale Of Fake Paudex Tablets

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the sales and distribution of counterfeit Paludex tablets and suspensions across Nigeria.

In a statement on its X handle yesterday, NAFDAC said that the Paludex Artemether/Lumefantrine tablets (80mg/480mg), were manufactured by Impact Pharmaceutical Ltd, No. 33A/33B Standard Industrial Layout EmeneEnugu State.

It said the counterfeit drugs were being marketed by MD Life Sciences Ltd, Emene Industrial Layout also in Enugu State.

The statement disclosed that NAFDAC also found a Paludex (Artemether/Lumefantrine) dry powder for oral suspension (180mg/1080mg) for paediatric use in circulation.

According to the statement, the oral suspension is manufactured by Impact Pharmaceutical Ltd, No. 33A/33B Standard Industrial Layout in Enugu and Ecomed Pharma Limited in Ogun State and marketed by MD Life Sciences Ltd.

