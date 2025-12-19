The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued Public Alert No. 041/2025, warning Nigerians about the recall of Indomie brand noodles (Vegetable Flavour) due to the presence of undeclared allergens, milk and eggs.

According to NAFDAC, the recall notice was issued by the French food safety authority, Rappel Conso, after it was discovered that the affected product contained milk and eggs without proper declaration on the label.

The agency said the undeclared allergens pose a serious health risk to individuals with food allergies or intolerances.

While NAFDAC noted that the risk of the recalled product entering Nigeria is low, owing to the Federal Government’s ban on noodle importation, it cautioned that illegal importation, online purchases, or international travel could still lead to the product finding its way into the country.

As a precautionary measure, NAFDAC disclosed that it has commenced surveillance and vigilance activities nationwide to prevent any possible entry or circulation of the implicated foreign Indomie noodles within Nigeria.

The agency urged distributors, retailers, and consumers to remain vigilant across the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, or consumption of the recalled product.

NAFDAC advised consumers who may come across the affected Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles not to consume them and to dispose of the product immediately.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report any suspected sale or availability of the recalled product to the nearest NAFDAC office or via the agency’s toll-free line 0800-162-3322.