NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Fake Condom In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the illegal sale and distribution of an unregistered brand of condoms, Foula Condoms, in Nigeria.

According to the statement issued on Friday, the NAFDAC officials recently discovered the unregistered product, packaged in threes, being sold in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and Zango, Katsina State.

Warning Nigerians on the purchase, the agency said it has not authorized Foula Condoms for use within Nigeria, and the product labeling is not in English, raising concerns about its compliance with health standards.

The agency warns that the distribution and use of unregistered and potentially substandard condoms pose a significant health risk, as the safety, quality, and efficacy of these products are unverified.

The use of poor-quality condoms may compromise public health efforts to prevent unintended pregnancies, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

If condoms are prone to leakage or breakage, they cannot provide adequate protection, undermining condom promotion efforts across the country.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are urged to report any suspicions of substandard or falsified medical products to NAFDAC.

Concerns can also be reported at the nearest NAFDAC office, by calling the agency’s helpline, or via email

