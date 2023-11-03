NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Deadly Energy Drink

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the general public over the excessive consumption of recalled G-Fuel brand energy drinks, which are sold by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp over their high caffeine content.

The warning was contained in a public alert with No. 034/2023, issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by NAFDAC Director-General (D-G), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

According to the NAFDAC boss, these energy drinks were found to contain high levels of caffeine, which can cause several health problems such as headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness, especially for people sensitive to caffeine.

The product was also recalled by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

NAFDAC boss said that headaches, insomnia, agitation, and anxiety could result from consuming products that contain high caffeine content, adding that those who are sensitive to caffeine might still suffer these negative effects from low doses.

Adeyeye has advised pregnant women not to drink these products, stating that doing so with too much caffeine may have negative health implications, such as increased risk of miscarriage and low birth weight kids.

The head of NAFDAC added that the recalled items are sold online and do not have a warning label limiting the amount of servings per day.

“The product is not registered by NAFDAC, which implored consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated product.”

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

“NAFDAC could also be reached on0800-162-3322 or via email: alert@nafdac.gov.ng.”

“Healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

“NAFDAC could also be reached through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC websitenafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on Android and IOS stores.”

“The public could also reach NAFDAC via e-mail onpharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng .”