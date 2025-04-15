NAFA, Browns Nigeria To Launch Women-Focussed Football Initiative

Share

The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) in collaboration with the Browns Nigeria is set to launch the first-of-its-kind women-focused flag football initiative in Nigeria.

The initiative, Gridiron Gems Programme, is a transformative drive designed to advance women’s participation in flag football.

The event, which commences today, with Gridiron Gems Flag Football Clinic, will be climaxed with the official lunch at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos tomorrow.

The President and CoFounder of NAFA, Babajide Akeredolu, said the event is to empower women in flag football, adding that “NAFA is thrilled to officially launch the Gridiron Gems Program, a transformative initiative designed to advance women’s participation in flag football.”

He stressed that the launch is coming at a crucial time with NAFA being officially recognized by the Nigeria Olympic Committee as the Federation for American Football and all its variations including flag, tap and 7v7.

According to him, the programme, under the theme “She Huddles. She Wins.”, will kick off with Gridiron Gems Flag Football Clinic on April 15, 2025, in Lagos.

“The Gridiron Gems Program is a bold step toward empowering female athletes by fostering skill development, mentorship, and leadership while advocating for gender equality in sports.

“It aims to create pathways for women to excel on and off the field, opening doors to educational opportunities, career growth, and community impact.

“The launch event will bring together female athletes, coaches, mentors, and stakeholders to celebrate and amplify women’s voices in sports.” He said.

Akeredolu noted that the programme will feature engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, among other impactful activities.

The Gridiron Gems Programme is more than an initiative; it’s a movement to champion gender equality, drive social impact, and inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“By aligning with this program, partners and supporters contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) while creating lasting change in communities across Nigeria.

We are excited to launch Gridiron Gems and showcase the power of women in sports,” said Akeredolu.

