NAFA Boss Boasts As Team Nigeria Set For Flag Football Tourney In Germany

President of the American Football Association of Nigeria (NAFA), Babajide Akeredolu, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s flag football teams as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The groups for the 2026 World Championships were announced on social media on Tuesday, November 25, by notable Global Flag Football Ambassadors, including NFL legends Eli Manning and Drew Brees, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, German New England Patriots icon Sebastian Vollmer, and women’s football pioneer Liz Sowers.

According to the fixtures, Nigeria’s men’s team will compete against strong opponents Austria, Japan, and Canada, while the women’s team will face the United States, Spain, and Australia in the group stages. These groupings, determined by the latest IFAF world rankings, represent a historic milestone for Nigerian flag football.

Both the men’s and women’s teams qualified through the inaugural IFAF African Flag Football Championships held in Cairo, Egypt, in June 2025.

In a statement personally signed, Akeredolu described Nigeria’s debut on the global stage as a testament to the sport’s rapid growth in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He noted that this aligns with the increasing international participation in flag football as it moves closer to its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

In the men’s competition, Nigeria has been drawn into Group B alongside top-ranked Austria (world No. 2), Japan (No. 7), and Canada (No. 10).

The United States remains at the top of the men’s rankings, with a record 59 countries now holding positions, underscoring the sport’s expanding footprint. This marks Nigeria’s entry into the rankings for the first time, at No. 32, highlighting a strong performance in continental play.

The women’s team, ranked No. 29 as newcomers, also finds itself in Group B with defending Olympic hopefuls the USA (No. 2), Spain (No. 7), and Australia (No. 10).

Mexico has made history by dethroning the USA to claim the top women’s ranking for the first time, driven by victories at The World Games in Chengdu, China, and the Americas Continental Championships in Panama.