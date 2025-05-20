NAF@61: Two New Aigusta 109 Trekker Helicopters Join Fleet

Share

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inducted two new operational helicopters into the fleet of the Nigeria Air Force to boost its capacity to tackle the increasing security challenges in the country, LAWRENCE OLAOYE reports

In a significant boost to Nigeria’s air power capability, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has inducted two brand-new Agusta 109 Trekker helicopters into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The induction ceremony, held at the Presidential Air Fleet Apron in Abuja, marked a key highlight of activities commemorating the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

National security

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, praised the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force in advancing national security objectives and assured continued support of the Federa, Government for defence modernisation.

Highlighting the NAF’s engagements in countries such as Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Mali, the President described the Air Force as a “cynosure of operational excellence” and a source of pride for Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the newly acquired aircraft, President Tinubu stated: “Today’s ceremony marks another milestone in our unwavering commitment to strengthen our Armed Forces, particularly the Air Force, towards a more secured country.

This acquisition, made alongside platforms such as the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, underscores our resolve to prioritise fleet modernisation and the welfare of our men and women in uniform.”

He reiterated that security remains a top priority of his administration and assured the military of continued support in line with the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President further declared: “Neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity. Therefore, the Nigerian Armed Forces must intensify efforts to conclusively defeat the enemies of our collective progress and safeguard the future of our nation.”

Tinubu who emphasised the link between security, democracy, and national development, said that “a well-equipped military is essential not only for securing our nation but also for preserving our democracy.”

He pledged that the current administration will remain steadfast in modernising the Armed Forces and investing in cutting-edge defence technologies to confront both conventional and asymmetric threats.

“This induction ceremony is not merely about adding new helicopters to our fleet; it is a strategic statement of intent, a demonstration of our collective resolve to defend our nation and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa ” Tinubu said.

The President noted that the purchase of the combat helicopters, as well as others that would be delivered in the coming months, was part of the federal government’s resolve to equip the armed forces to combat the contemporary insecurity challenges and protect Nigerians despite budgetary constraints.

“I am overly confident and rightly so that the deployment of these newly acquired platforms will add impetus to the combat power of the Nigerian Air Force in tackling our contemporary security challenges, not only within the shores of our Country but also in the West African sub-region.

“Despite our budgetary constraints amidst the prevailing economic situation, the acquisition of these aircraft, amongst other military equipment, is an expression of our commitment to enhanced national security.

We shall ensure that every sector of our nation experiences the change that we have promised,” he stated. Tinubu explained that the investment in air power aligned with the broader vision of his administration “to create a buoyant and self-sufficient economy for local and foreign investments to thrive,” in order for Nigerians to partake in meaningful, productive ventures.

“It is for this reason that strengthening national security for peace and prosperity is a key priority area in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he declared, pointing out that efforts by the military to finally wrapping up ongoing onslaught against the enemies of the nation’s collective progress were necessary in building the trust and confidence the citizens need to thrive and prosper.

“You must therefore step up and intensify your efforts at conclusively ending the multi-dimensional security challenges facing our dear country,” he told the NAF, just as he demanded discipline from its personnel in operation and “a strong maintenance culture that will enable the nation to derive maximum benefits from these acquisitions”.

Fleet modernisation

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, described the induction as a major milestone in the Service’s drive to modernise its fleet and enhance operational effectiveness across all theatres.

He underscored the aircraft’s role in supporting joint operations, air reconnaissance, close air support, and humanitarian missions. “The dynamic security landscape of our nation demands an agile, wellequipped, and responsive Air Force.

The induction of the Agusta 109 Trekker, a versatile, light twin-engine multi-role helicopter — is a significant leap in our modernisation efforts. It will strengthen our multi-domain operational capability, increase responsiveness, and enable efficient mission delivery,” the CAS said.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Honourable Ministers of Defence, Defence and Service Chiefs, as well as Nigeria’s international partners for their unwavering support.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former Air Chiefs and praised their enduring legacies.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the newly inducted A-109 Trekker helicopters are expected to provide critical support for both military and civil operations, from battlefield deployment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic flypast and inspection of the new aircraft by the President, flanked by top defence and government officials.

Impact projects

In addition to the helicopter induction, the President has also inaugurated several Quick Impact Projects across various NAF operational theatres.

Among these is a clinic built for the Rukubi community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State—an area affected by a tragic airstrike in January 2023 that claimed civilian lives.

Other anniversary events included medical outreaches across six field commands to a Research and Development (R&D) competition at the NAF Base in Asokoro, Abuja.

The 61st anniversary event also included the Fourth African Air Forces Forum, which takes place in Lagos, with participation from over 30 air forces, 12 Chiefs of Air Staff, and 45 exhibitors including global defence and aerospace companies such as Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, and Nigeria’s own Proforce.

