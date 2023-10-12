NAF: We’ve Taken Delivery of 2 Additional Aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, announced receipt of two additional Diamond-62 (DA-62) assets “in its bid to add impetus to ongoing air operations”. A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the delivery was done at a brief ceremony in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The statement quoted the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, as noting that the process that culminated in the “reception” of the platforms, began about two years ago when the Federal Government (FG) appropriated funds for the acquisition of four Diamond-62 aircraft for the NAF.

According to the Air Chief, out of the four aircraft, the first two aircraft were delivered between February and July 2023, while the remaining two were received yesterday. “Speaking further, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the two DA-62 aircraft received earlier in the year have since been deployed to the operating theatres in support of the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in troubled areas within the country.

“While urging the air and ground crew that would handle the aircraft to eschew discipline and professionalism, Air Marshal Abubakar admonished them to also ensure the proper maintenance and operation of the aircraft in line with recommended best practices by the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

“He went on to add that the NAF will in no distant time take delivery of additional platforms that include the M346FA aircraft, AW109 Trekker light attack helicopter, AH-1Z Super Cobra, T-129 ATAK helicopters and the King Air 360i Beechcraft aircraft,” the statement added.