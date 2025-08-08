Scores of terrorists were killed after a failed attempt on the troops’ location in Rann, Borno State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced on Friday.

The feat was achieved through coordinated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) missions.

in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, reads: “In the early hours of 8 August 2025, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), successfully foiled a terrorist assault on troops in Rann, Borno State, through coordinated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) missions.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the OPHK Air Component established contact with ground forces, identified clusters of fleeing insurgents, and engaged them with precision munitions, neutralising several in the process.

“The swift and decisive action restored calm to the area, underscoring the NAF’s unwavering commitment to providing close air support, safeguarding troops, and rapidly neutralising insurgent threats”.