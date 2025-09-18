NAF Vows To Deny Terrorists Freedom To Regroup, Kills Scores In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified air operations in the North East to deny terrorists the freedom to regroup, reinforce, or launch further attacks on communities.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK) on Wednesday carried out precision strikes in the Bula Madibale area of Gezuwa, Borno State, killing scores of terrorists and destroying their structures.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the strikes, conducted around 10:50 a.m., followed credible intelligence and surveillance that confirmed unusual movements in the area.

“Reconnaissance revealed a gathering of about 45 terrorists, some arriving on motorcycles and bicycles from different directions to join the assembly. Two terrorist flags were hoisted at the location, underscoring its use as a stronghold and rallying point,” Ejodame stated.

Acting on the intelligence, the AC OPHK launched a coordinated air interdiction that neutralised several terrorists and destroyed the flagged structure along with other hostile assets.

Ejodame stressed that the operation highlighted NAF’s resolve to prevent terrorists from regrouping or reinforcing for attacks against innocent communities.

“This operation underscores the NAF’s continued resolve to deny terrorists the freedom to regroup, reinforce, or mount further attacks on innocent communities. It also reassures Nigerians that the Armed Forces remain fully committed to restoring peace and stability, particularly in the North East,” he added.