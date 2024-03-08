New Telegraph

March 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. NAF Trainer Aircraft…

NAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

A Super Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday reportedly crashed in Kaduna State.

New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident happened around 2:35 p.m.

Confirming the development,  NAF spokesman Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet in a statement said that the two pilots made an unharmed escape and that no casualties were reported.

READ ALSO:

The statement said, “The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield, involved two pilots, who were returning from a routine training flight.

“Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for a preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Henry Reveals Why Real Madrid Sold Varane To Man United
Read Next

Troops Storm, Destroy IPOB/ESN Headquarters In Imo, Anambra