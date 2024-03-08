NAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

A Super Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday reportedly crashed in Kaduna State.
New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident happened around 2:35 p.m.
Confirming the development, NAF spokesman Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet in a statement said that the two pilots made an unharmed escape and that no casualties were reported.
The statement said, “The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield, involved two pilots, who were returning from a routine training flight.
“Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.
“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for a preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.”