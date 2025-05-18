NAF To Use Local Solutions To Tackle Insecurity –Cas

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has expressed the desire of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to pursue locally driven solutions in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Abubakar stated this at the NAF Research and Development Competition and Exhibition organised as part of activities marking the NAF’s 61st Anniversary, on yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, in a rapidly changing world, the ability to continue to anticipate, rapidly adapt and innovate is imperative for the transformation of the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments.

He said the competitions and exhibitions served as impetus to push the boundaries of their abilities and expertise to greater heights.

“NAF plays a central role in defending our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“As direct evolution and technology advances, the demands for locally driven solutions become increasingly urgent.

“In response, the service has made steady progress through dedicated research, development and innovation, emerging as a national leader in aerospace advancements.

“For instance, the development of rockets and launchers, heat shields, weaponisation of aircraft, retrofitting of unserviceable rockets, production of blank firing adapters, and the various unmanned aerial systems prototypes.

“This, coupled with innovative human capacity development in science, technology and innovation, are a few examples of creativity and technical skills acquired by the NAF over the years.

“These feats have indeed helped in sustaining our operations in the various theaters across the country.

“In recognition of the vital place of research and development, we have recently installed eight assorted computer and numerical control machines at the Air Force Research and Development Institute in Oshogbo,” he said.

The CAS said that the production of six unmanned aerial vehicles, in collaboration with UAVision of Portugal, was expected to be completed and operationalised in the last quarter of the year.

He added that other steps taken to enhance research and development include the selection of and funding five best projects selected from the last inter-command research and development competition for operationalisation.

“These projects, when completed, will be deployed in appropriate rules with a view to monitoring and constantly improving the performance of the initial photo types.

“I want to assure you that some of the outstanding projects on display today will similarly attract funding towards the operationalisation.

“In the spirit of civil military cooperation, let me use this opportunity to encourage members of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria to take a look at some of these projects with a view to partnering with the NAF for their operationalisation and possible commercialisation.

“Through this approach, we can incrementally advance our promising innovations towards expeditious completion, operationalisation, and sale to both local and potential foreign customers.

The Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, said the R&D Competition and Exhibition exemplified NAF’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and technological advancement.

Halilu said the NAF had consistently led the charge in harnessing research and development to strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

According to him, this event showcases not only NAF’s innovative solutions, but also resolve to address contemporary security challenges through homegrown technologies.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, expressed the commitment of the university to partnering the NAF in defence technology.

Olatunji-Bello said the collaboration aligned perfectly with their vision to be a globally comprehensive, competitive university that produces graduates who are not only academically sound but also solution-driven.

