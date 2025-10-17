NAF To Shut Lagos Airport Road For Walk Exercise Saturday

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday announced that there would be a temporary road closure in Lagos around the Murtala Mohammed Airport axis on Saturday for a 10km walk exercise by its personnel.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the NAF Headquarters Logistics Command, Lagos, Sqd. Abigail Ologun.

According to the statement, the exercise is scheduled to commence at 6.00 a.m. and conclude by 8.00 a.m., on Saturday, October 18.

The upcoming fitness exercise is aimed at enhancing the health, well-being, and operational readiness of its personnel.

Ologun said that the affected route to be closed temporarily was the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

She advised members of the public to make use of alternative routes and comply with traffic directives from the NAF and security personnel who would be on ground to ensure safety and minimise inconvenience.

“During this period, certain sections of the Airport Road and adjoining routes will be temporarily closed to public vehicular movement. Normal traffic flow will be restored immediately after the exercise.

“The Command assures the public that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth, safe, and hitch-free exercise.

“The Nigerian Air Force sincerely regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the general public,” Ologun said.