NAF Super Puma Returns To Service As Air Chief Charges Personnel On Operational Readiness

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a significant operational milestone with the commissioning of the reactivated Super Puma helicopter (NAF 565) at 205 Rotary Wing, Ikeja, Lagos, as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the Service’s resolve to sustain decisive airpower in defence of the nation.

The Director of Public Rela- tions and Information (DOPRI), Headquarters Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejoda- men, said in a release that, “The Air Chief described the event as a powerful symbol of renewed capability and institutional focus.

“This occasion is not merely about the return of an aircraft to our fleet, but a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to enhance and sustain a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force,” noting that the restoration of legacy platforms remains central to strengthening national security.

Aneke expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for steadfast support toward airpower development. He emphasised that the Feder- al Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to translate into tangible capability gains for the NAF through strategic acquisitions and the restoration of critical assets.

According to him, the Super Puma’s return reflects deliberate efforts to ensure the Air Force remains fully prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and maintain operational superiority across multiple theatres.