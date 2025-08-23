NAF Strikes Bandits Base In Katsina, Rescue 76 Victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday disclosed that it carried out a precision airstrike that destroyed a notorious bandit leader’s stronghold and rescued 76 kidnapped victims, including women and children, in Katsina State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, the operation targeted the hideout of bandit kingpin, Babaro, and his gang, who were behind the recent deadly attack on Gidan Mantau in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Mu’azu confirmed that all those abducted during the Gidan Mantau attack were among the rescued victims. However, he noted with regret that one child tragically lost his life during the ordeal.

Describing the operation as a breakthrough in ongoing security efforts across Katsina State, Mu’azu added that it formed part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal hideouts, disrupt bandit networks, and end the cycle of killings, kidnappings, and extortion terrorising innocent citizens.

The statement reads, “This morning, the NAF carried out a decisive air operation at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area, successfully rescuing 76 kidnapped victims, including women and children.

“The precision air interdiction, conducted between 6 pm and 7 pm, specifically targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill, one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities.

“The rescue underscores the effectiveness of coordinated air and ground operations.

“The Katsina State Government commends the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, and other security agencies for their courage and professionalism.

“We remain committed to supporting them through logistics, intelligence-sharing, and community engagement until banditry is completely eradicated,” the statement continued.

