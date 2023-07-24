NAF Speaks On Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has debunked the widespread rumours making the rounds that it has begun hiring new recruits throughout the nation.

The Air Force made this known while reacting to the recruitment adverts being circulated on social media platforms.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday morning by Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information in Abuja, said, “NAF is not recruiting”.

He warned applicants not to fall prey to fraudsters. Gabkwet insisted that the viral recruitment advertisement did not emanate from the NAF.

He reminded Nigerians that the service recently graduated recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022 on July 8.

According to him, members of the public would be adequately informed whenever NAF is recruiting.

“The public is once again reminded that the recruitment and selection process into the NAF is free and without any form of gratification. Anyone who pays money under any guise does so at his or her own risk.

“Furthermore, the NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents. Hence, anyone who claims to be operating in such a capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster.

“The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicits payments to the nearest NAF Unit or the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.