NAF Sets To Sell Presidential Aircraft, Calls For Bidders

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has put up the Falcon 900B aircraft for sale, calling on interested persons to submit their bids for the purchase of the aircraft, which is a part of the presidential air fleet.

The NAF made the announcement in a flyer shared on it verified X page on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

According to the force, the Federal Government has approved the sale,therefore its call on interested parties to submit bids for purchase through email or physical submission.

Email submissions should be password-protected and sent to [email protected], with the password sent separately to dproc2@airforce.mil.ng.

Physical submissions should be sealed in an envelope bearing the interested company/entity’s name and address, and the description and reference to the request.

It should also include the statement “DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023.” Bids will be processed after the submission deadline.