NAF Seeks TETFund Support On AI, Robotics Lab For Institute

The Nigerian Air Force is seeking the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Laboratory at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said in Abuja that the request is part of efforts to advance research and innovation in emerging defence technologies.

He noted that the proposed laboratory would strengthen AFIT’s capacity to conduct research in cutting-edge technologies critical to aerospace development, aviation safety, and modern military operations.

Aneke added that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics are increasingly shaping global aviation and defence systems, stressing that Nigeria must invest in such capabilities to remain competitive.

He disclosed that AFIT has evolved over the past 48 years into a multidisciplinary centre of excellence, producing highly skilled manpower for the country’s aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors.

The Air Chief said the institution has gained a strong reputation for academic excellence, discipline, and uninterrupted academic calendars, making it one of the most sought-after institutions for aviation-related studies in the country.

He also acknowledged the contributions of TETFund in supporting infrastructure and academic development at AFIT over the years, noting that interventions in the areas of laboratories, hostels, and other learning facilities have significantly improved the institution’s ability to train students and support faculty research.

Aneke said that the visit to the agency also provided an opportunity to appreciate TETFund for its past support and to explore additional areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening tertiary education within Nigerian Air Force institutions.

In addition to the proposed AI and robotics laboratory, the Air Chief requested assistance for the construction of a five-kilometre perimeter security fence equipped with smart surveillance systems around the institute.

He also sought support for residential accommodation for both teaching and non-teaching staff to improve welfare and retain skilled personnel at the institution.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting tertiary institutions across the country, including AFIT, describing the Nigerian Air Force as a critical institution for national security and commending its role in safeguarding the country.

Echono assured the Air Chief that TETFund would continue to provide interventions aimed at improving infrastructure, research capacity, and the overall teaching and learning environment in beneficiary institutions.

The TETFund boss also noted that the agency is expanding its interventions in higher education to improve global competitiveness and attract international students to Nigerian institutions.

He added that requests from the Nigerian Air Force would receive due consideration, particularly those that support research, innovation, and the development of skilled manpower for national development.