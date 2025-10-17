NAF Seeks Stronger Partnership With Journalists

…Demand Responsible Reporting

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the military and the media, stressing that journalists play a critical role in safeguarding national security.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, who paid a courtesy visit to the NAF Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

He described journalists as vital allies in the collective effort to promote peace, unity, and public confidence in national institutions. He likened the relationship between the Air Force and the media to a marriage built on trust, mutual respect, and open communication.

“When you call yourselves frontline workers, that is exactly how we see you in the Air Force. We operate in different spaces, but both of us deal with information that can save lives,” he said.

“Our relationship with the media is like a marriage; there must be trust, honesty, and understanding. Some conversations belong in the public domain, while others require discretion.”

Continuing, he said, “In military operations, information is intelligence. A simple statistic like casualty figures or troop movements can compromise operations if mishandled,” he cautioned.

“When we decline to provide certain details, it is not secrecy or arrogance; it’s often a matter of protecting lives.”

He noted that in the era of fake news and social media misinformation, journalists have an even greater responsibility to verify and contextualise reports related to national security.

According to him, premature or inaccurate publications can inadvertently serve the interests of insurgents or other hostile groups.

“The Nigerian Air Force is not just about bombs and bullets. We are developing an Air Force that deploys smarter air power technology-driven, precise, and sensitive to civilian safety,” he explained.

“Our focus now is on smarter operations and the protection of communities.”He emphasised that NAF values ongoing community engagement and expressed willingness to partner with the NUJ on training and capacity-building initiatives to enhance defence and security reporting.

“We look forward to working closely with the NUJ to build capacity in responsible reporting and strengthen understanding between the military and the media,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the NUJ FCT Chairman, Ms Grace Ike, commended the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and recent successes in national security operations.

She reaffirmed the union’s commitment to objective and responsible journalism in the interest of national unity and development.

The chairman noted that the visit was aimed at strengthening the partnership between the media and the Nigerian Air Force, particularly in the areas of information management, countering fake news, and public enlightenment on security issues.

“The Nigerian Air Force has continued to play a vital role in ensuring national security and unity. As journalists, we understand the importance of responsible reporting, especially in times of conflict and insecurity.