NAF Seeks Strategic Partnership, Diplomacy To Address Insecurity

Amidst the call for a stakeholder collaboration to tackle the escalating insecurity challenges in Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the military on its own cannot guarantee lasting peace in the country, hence the need for diplomacy and strategic partnerships, which remain essential in addressing security challenges.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, spoke on Saturday at the first anniversary and General Assembly of the International Society of Diplomats, Nigeria, in Abuja on Saturday.

Represented by Air Commodore E.P. Bindul, Air Marshal Aneke noted that diplomacy was a key instrument of national power that must complement kinetic military efforts, especially in the face of growing security threats in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force shared the society’s vision of engendering global peace through international cooperation, adding that closer synergy between the Air Force and diplomatic institutions would help deepen global awareness of Nigeria’s security environment and strengthen cooperation with international partners.

“The Nigerian Air Force acknowledges that military capabilities alone cannot guarantee lasting peace. Therefore, diplomacy, key leadership engagements, and strategic partnerships remain vital components to kinetic efforts at tackling the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear nation and the West African sub-region.

In this regard, synergy between the Nigerian Air Force and the International Society of Diplomats presents a unique opportunity for partnership to promote peace,” he said.

He further added that partnership with diplomatic bodies could also facilitate humanitarian interventions, conflict prevention and containment initiatives, while contributing to regional stability and global peace.

He reaffirmed the Air Force’s readiness to sustain collaboration with diplomatic stakeholders in advancing peace, security and development within Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier, the Country Director and Head of Mission of the International Society of Diplomats, Nigeria, Edet Ekpeyong, said the organisation was using its anniversary to reawaken public consciousness on the importance of peace, especially amid widespread insecurity in the country.

Ekpeyong said diplomacy could not thrive without peace, stressing that peace was directly linked to progress and social development.

He said the society was adopting empowerment and capacity-building programmes as a strategy to address insecurity, noting that empowering citizens, particularly youths, would reduce their vulnerability to criminal activities.

“We are approaching it differently through empowerment programmes, so that we can contribute meaningfully to sustainable peace in Nigeria,” Ekpeyong said.

Ekpeyong added that the society was also providing training platforms to expose young Nigerians to diplomacy and international engagement, describing it as a pathway for those seeking international careers.