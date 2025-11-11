NAF: Scores Of Terrorists Killed In NE, NC, NW Precision Airstrikes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said yesterday that targeted airstrikes across parts of North Central, North East, and North West operational theatres resulted in the killing of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other terrorist elements.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the Air interdiction missions were aimed at degrading terrorist and criminal networks across northern theatres.

Specifically, the operations were said to have swept through Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kwara states Among the locations that felt the heat of combat missions were Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram in Borno State, Garin Dandi and Chigogo in “Kwara State, as well as Zango Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The coordinated missions, executed on 9 November 2025, represent a decisive phase in ongoing joint operations under Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Fansan Yamma, aimed at degrading terrorist and criminal networks across Nigeria’s northern theatres.

“In Borno State, NAF air interdiction missions dealt a heavy blow to ISWAP terrorists entrenched in the Northern Tumbuns. “Guided by real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) feeds, air assets conducted precision strikes southeast of Shuwaram before shifting to Mallam Fatori, where ISWAP elements were observed mobilising with motorcycles and boats along the Lake Chad Basin.

“The strikes destroyed insurgent hideouts, logistics hubs, and weapons storage facilities, eliminating several terrorists and crippling their mobility capabilities. “Post-strike assessments confirmed multiple neutralisations and a significant degradation of ISWAP’s operational networks in the area.

“Simultaneously, NAF aircraft carried out precision air interdiction missions over Garin Dandi and Chigogo in Kwara State, striking bandit camps with devastating accuracy based on credible intelligence.”